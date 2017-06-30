Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, June 30, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226690
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $20,000.00
- Date Died
- April 14, 2015
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Boris H. Vaks
140 Stonecreek Dr.Mayfield Heights OH 44124
Date Died :Tuesday, April 14, 2015
Applicant
Kathryn Gosner Eloff
3820 Monticello Blvd.Cleveland Heights OH 44121
Applicant's Attorney
Eloff and Willson, LLP
3820 Monticello Blvd.
Cleveland Heights OH 44121
Text2017 EST 226690—Estate of Boris H. Vaks. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $20,000.00. J. M. Willson, atty.
About your information and the public record.