Probate

Date Filed
Friday, June 30, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226690
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$20,000.00
Date Died
April 14, 2015
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Boris H. Vaks
140 Stonecreek Dr.
Mayfield Heights OH 44124

Date Died :Tuesday, April 14, 2015

Applicant

Kathryn Gosner Eloff
3820 Monticello Blvd.
Cleveland Heights OH 44121
Applicant's Attorney
James Matthew Willson
Eloff and Willson, LLP
3820 Monticello Blvd.
Cleveland Heights OH 44121

Text

2017 EST 226690—Estate of Boris H. Vaks. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $20,000.00. J. M. Willson, atty.
