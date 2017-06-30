Date Filed Friday, June 30, 2017 Case Number 2017EST226690 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $20,000.00 Date Died April 14, 2015 Filing Code ADM

Text 2017 EST 226690—Estate of Boris H. Vaks. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $20,000.00. J. M. Willson, atty.