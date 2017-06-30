Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, June 30, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226691
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $150,000.00
- Date Died
- June 10, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Paul J. Stano
6650 Pearl Road, Second FloorParma Heights OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Stano Law Firm
6650 Pearl Road
Cleveland OH 44130
Decedent
Milan V. Stavec
4880 Lisa LaneNorth Royalton OH 44133
Date Died :Saturday, June 10, 2017
Text2017 EST 226691—Estate of Milan V. Stavec. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $150,000.00. P. J. Stano, atty.
About your information and the public record.