Probate

Date Filed
Friday, June 30, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226691
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$150,000.00
Date Died
June 10, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Paul J. Stano
6650 Pearl Road, Second Floor
Parma Heights OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Paul Jerome Stano
Stano Law Firm
6650 Pearl Road
Cleveland OH 44130

Decedent

Milan V. Stavec
4880 Lisa Lane
North Royalton OH 44133

Date Died :Saturday, June 10, 2017

Text

2017 EST 226691—Estate of Milan V. Stavec. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $150,000.00. P. J. Stano, atty.
