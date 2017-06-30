Date Filed Friday, June 30, 2017 Case Number 2017EST226691 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $150,000.00 Date Died June 10, 2017 Filing Code AD2

Text 2017 EST 226691—Estate of Milan V. Stavec. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $150,000.00. P. J. Stano, atty.