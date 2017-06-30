Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, June 30, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226692
- Date Died
- September 24, 2012
- Filing Code
- ES6.4A
Decedent
Leonard A. Manke
2400 Oak Park Ave.Cleveland OH 44109

Applicant
Marie M. Hyde
9682 Barnes RoadGeorgetown OH 45121
Applicant's Attorney
James M. Hungerford Co., L.P.A.
2424 Broadview Road
Cleveland OH 44109
Commissioner
James M. Hungerford
Text2017 EST 226692—Estate of Leonard A. Manke. Application for appointment of commissioner to report on the contents of a safe deposit box. J. M. Hungerford, atty.
