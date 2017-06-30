Probate

Date Filed
Friday, June 30, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226692
Date Died
September 24, 2012
Filing Code
ES6.4A

Decedent

Leonard A. Manke
2400 Oak Park Ave.
Cleveland OH 44109

Date Died :Monday, September 24, 2012

Applicant

Marie M. Hyde
9682 Barnes Road
Georgetown OH 45121
Applicant's Attorney
James Michael Hungerford
James M. Hungerford Co., L.P.A.
2424 Broadview Road
Cleveland OH 44109

Commissioner

James M. Hungerford

Text

2017 EST 226692—Estate of Leonard A. Manke. Application for appointment of commissioner to report on the contents of a safe deposit box. J. M. Hungerford, atty.
