Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, June 30, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017MSC226693
- Hearing
-
NAME CHANGE HEARINGAug 16, 2017 10:30 AM
- Filing Code
- CHGM
Applicant
Nygina Houser
2009 Revere Rd.Cleveland Hts. OH 44118
Old Name
Noah Jermaine Houser
2009 Revere Rd.Cleveland Hts. OH 44118
New Name
Noah Jermaine West
2009 Revere Rd.Cleveland Hts. OH 44118
Text2017 MSC 226693—Re: Noah Jermaine Houser. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Aug. 16, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.
About your information and the public record.