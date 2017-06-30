Date Filed Friday, June 30, 2017 Case Number 2017EST226694 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $20,000.00 Date Died January 28, 2017 Filing Code ADM

Text 2017 EST 226694—Estate of Allen G. Soderlund. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $20,000.00. D. J. Ramsey-Caputo, atty.