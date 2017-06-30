Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, June 30, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226694
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $20,000.00
- Date Died
- January 28, 2017
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Barbara A. Soderlund
21685 Mastick RoadFairview Park OH 44126
Applicant's Attorney
Donna Ramsey-Caputo, LLC
11005 Pearl Rd., Suite 1
Strongsville OH 44136
Decedent
Allen G. Soderlund
18976 Mitchell Ave.Rocky River OH 44116
Text2017 EST 226694—Estate of Allen G. Soderlund. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $20,000.00. D. J. Ramsey-Caputo, atty.
