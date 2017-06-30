Probate

Date Filed
Friday, June 30, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226694
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$20,000.00
Date Died
January 28, 2017
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Barbara A. Soderlund
21685 Mastick Road
Fairview Park OH 44126
Applicant's Attorney
Donna Jean Ramsey-Caputo
Donna Ramsey-Caputo, LLC
11005 Pearl Rd., Suite 1
Strongsville OH 44136

Decedent

Allen G. Soderlund
18976 Mitchell Ave.
Rocky River OH 44116

Text

2017 EST 226694—Estate of Allen G. Soderlund. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $20,000.00. D. J. Ramsey-Caputo, atty.
