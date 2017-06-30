Probate

Date Filed
Friday, June 30, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226697
Date Died
May 1, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Joseph J. Martanovic
21876 Shelburne Road
Shaker Heights OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Arthur Edwin Dombek
Ehrenreich & Associates
526 Superior Ave
Cleveland OH 44114

Decedent

Christine A. Martanovic
2498 E. 126th Street
Cleveland OH 44120

Date Died :Monday, May 1, 2017

Fiduciary

Joseph J. Martanovic
21876 Shelburne Road
Shaker Heights OH 44122
Fiduciary's Attorney
Arthur Edwin Dombek
Ehrenreich & Associates
526 Superior Ave
Cleveland OH 44114

Text

2017 EST 226697—Estate of Christine A. Martanovic. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. A. E. Dombek, atty.
