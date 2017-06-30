Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, June 30, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226697
- Date Died
- May 1, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Joseph J. Martanovic
21876 Shelburne RoadShaker Heights OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Ehrenreich & Associates
526 Superior Ave
Cleveland OH 44114
Decedent
Christine A. Martanovic
2498 E. 126th StreetCleveland OH 44120
Fiduciary
Joseph J. Martanovic
21876 Shelburne RoadShaker Heights OH 44122
Fiduciary's Attorney
Ehrenreich & Associates
526 Superior Ave
Cleveland OH 44114
Text2017 EST 226697—Estate of Christine A. Martanovic. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. A. E. Dombek, atty.
