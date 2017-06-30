Probate

Date Filed
Friday, June 30, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226699
Date Died
March 10, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Aug 15, 2017 2:00 AM
Filing Code
WRLPUB

Applicant

Sherree Armour Dunn
1358 Oakwood Trail
Painesville OH 44077

Decedent

Willie Mae Armour
13522 Earlwood Road
Cleveland OH 44110

Date Died :Friday, March 10, 2017

Text

2017 EST 226699—Estate of Willie Mae Armour. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Aug. 15, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.
