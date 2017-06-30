Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, June 30, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226699
- Date Died
- March 10, 2017
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGAug 15, 2017 2:00 AM
- Filing Code
- WRLPUB
Applicant
Sherree Armour Dunn
1358 Oakwood TrailPainesville OH 44077
Decedent
Willie Mae Armour
13522 Earlwood RoadCleveland OH 44110
Date Died :Friday, March 10, 2017
Text2017 EST 226699—Estate of Willie Mae Armour. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Aug. 15, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.
