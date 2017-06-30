Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, June 30, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226703
- Date Died
- March 17, 2017
- Filing Code
- WRL
Applicant
Eileen A. Bull
2454 South RevoltaMesa AZ 85209
Applicant's Attorney
Koscianski and Koscianski
302 West Moreland Bldg
Parma OH 44129
Decedent
Carolyn Jane Keough
27500 Mill RoadNorth Olmsted OH 44070
Date Died :Friday, March 17, 2017
Text2017 EST 226703—Estate of Carolyn Jane Keough. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. J. P. Koscianski, atty.
