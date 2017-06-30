Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, June 30, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD226709
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGJul 25, 2017 11:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Applicant
Linda M. Magee
12614 Gruss Ave.Cleveland OH 44108
Ward
Lenzie Magee
12616 Gruss Ave.Cleveland OH 44108
Next of Kin
June Mathis
11608 IowaCleveland OH 44108
Next of Kin
Mary Magee
3975 Lancaster Rd.Cleveland OH 44121
Text2017 GRD 226709—Re: Lenzie Magee. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jul. 25, 2017 at 11:00 a.m.
