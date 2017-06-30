Probate

Date Filed
Friday, June 30, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD226709
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Jul 25, 2017 11:00 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Applicant

Linda M. Magee
12614 Gruss Ave.
Cleveland OH 44108

Ward

Lenzie Magee
12616 Gruss Ave.
Cleveland OH 44108

Next of Kin

June Mathis
11608 Iowa
Cleveland OH 44108

Next of Kin

Mary Magee
3975 Lancaster Rd.
Cleveland OH 44121

Text

2017 GRD 226709—Re: Lenzie Magee. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jul. 25, 2017 at 11:00 a.m.
