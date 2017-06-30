Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, June 30, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD226711
- Filing Code
- GD1
Ward
Martin Porozynski
9617 Brecksville Rd.Brecksville OH 44141
Applicant
Michelle Keagle
7722 North Gannett Rd.Sagamore Hills OH 44067
Applicant's Attorney
Mazanec, Raskin & Ryder Co., LPA
100 Franklin's Row
Cleveland OH 44139
Text2017 GRD 226711—Re: Martin Porozynski. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. T. L. Williams, atty.
About your information and the public record.