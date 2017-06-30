Probate

Date Filed
Friday, June 30, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD226711
Filing Code
GD1

Ward

Martin Porozynski
9617 Brecksville Rd.
Brecksville OH 44141

Applicant

Michelle Keagle
7722 North Gannett Rd.
Sagamore Hills OH 44067
Applicant's Attorney
Terence Lee Williams
Mazanec, Raskin & Ryder Co., LPA
100 Franklin's Row
Cleveland OH 44139

Text

2017 GRD 226711—Re: Martin Porozynski. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. T. L. Williams, atty.
