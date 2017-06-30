Probate

Date Filed
Friday, June 30, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226712
Date Died
August 10, 2016
Filing Code
WRL

Decedent

Danella M. Gilda
28400 Center Ridge Road
Westlake OH 44145

Applicant

John L. Schneider
10 Campus Ct
Avon Lake OH 44012
Applicant's Attorney
James Bart Leonardi
James Bart Leonardi, LLC
24700 Center Ridge Road
Westlake OH 44145

Commissioner

James Bart Leonardia
24700 Center Ridge Rd.
Westlake OH 44145

Text

2017 EST 226712—Estate of Danella M. Gilda. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. J. B. Leonardi, atty.
