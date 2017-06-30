Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, June 30, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226712
- Date Died
- August 10, 2016
- Filing Code
- WRL
Decedent
Danella M. Gilda
28400 Center Ridge RoadWestlake OH 44145
Applicant
John L. Schneider
10 Campus CtAvon Lake OH 44012
Applicant's Attorney
James Bart Leonardi, LLC
24700 Center Ridge Road
Westlake OH 44145
Commissioner
James Bart Leonardia
24700 Center Ridge Rd.Westlake OH 44145
Text2017 EST 226712—Estate of Danella M. Gilda. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. J. B. Leonardi, atty.
