Probate

Date Filed
Friday, June 30, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226713
Date Died
March 11, 2016
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Cheryl A. Dekoning
7403 Dorothy Avenue
Parma OH 44129
Applicant's Attorney
Neil Warren Siegel
Neil W. Siegel, Attorney at Law
24400 Chagrin Blvd.
Beachwood OH 44122

Decedent

David H. Dekoning
7403 Dorothy Avenue
Parma OH 44022

Date Died :Friday, March 11, 2016

Text

2017 EST 226713—Estate of David H. Dekoning. Application to administer estate filed. N. W. Siegel, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 