Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, June 30, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226713
- Date Died
- March 11, 2016
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Cheryl A. Dekoning
7403 Dorothy AvenueParma OH 44129
Applicant's Attorney
Neil W. Siegel, Attorney at Law
24400 Chagrin Blvd.
Beachwood OH 44122
Decedent
David H. Dekoning
7403 Dorothy AvenueParma OH 44022
Text2017 EST 226713—Estate of David H. Dekoning. Application to administer estate filed. N. W. Siegel, atty.
