Date Filed Friday, June 30, 2017 Case Number 2017EST226714 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $10,000.00 Date Died November 3, 2016 Filing Code AD4

Text 2017 EST 226714—Estate of Richard Goodrich. Application to administer ancillary estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. K. E. Wensink, atty.