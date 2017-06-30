Probate

Date Filed
Friday, June 30, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226714
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
November 3, 2016
Filing Code
AD4

Applicant

Gregory Goodrich
204 Avila Road
West Palm Beach FL 33404
Applicant's Attorney
Katherine Esshaki Wensink
McDonald Hopkins LLC
600 Superior Avenue East
Cleveland OH 44114

Decedent

Richard Goodrich
633 Ne 21st Avenue #9b
Deerfield Beach FL 33441

Date Died :Thursday, November 3, 2016

Text

2017 EST 226714—Estate of Richard Goodrich. Application to administer ancillary estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. K. E. Wensink, atty.
