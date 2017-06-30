Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, June 30, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226714
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- November 3, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD4
Applicant
Gregory Goodrich
204 Avila RoadWest Palm Beach FL 33404
Applicant's Attorney
McDonald Hopkins LLC
600 Superior Avenue East
Cleveland OH 44114
Decedent
Richard Goodrich
633 Ne 21st Avenue #9bDeerfield Beach FL 33441
Date Died :Thursday, November 3, 2016
Text2017 EST 226714—Estate of Richard Goodrich. Application to administer ancillary estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. K. E. Wensink, atty.
