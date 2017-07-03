Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, July 3, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226715
- Bond
- 1
- Date Died
- May 18, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Viola Pugh
19900 Kings HighwayWarrensville Hts. OH 44122
Decedent
Azzie Lee Pugh
19900 Kings HighwayWarrensville Heights OH 44122
Date Died :Thursday, May 18, 2017
Fiduciary
Kenneth Beam
3755 Mayfield Road #205Cleveland OH 44121
Text2017 EST 226715—Estate of Azzie Lee Pugh. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed.
About your information and the public record.