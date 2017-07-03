Probate

Date Filed
Monday, July 3, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226715
Bond
1
Date Died
May 18, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Viola Pugh
19900 Kings Highway
Warrensville Hts. OH 44122

Decedent

Azzie Lee Pugh
19900 Kings Highway
Warrensville Heights OH 44122

Fiduciary

Kenneth Beam
3755 Mayfield Road #205
Cleveland OH 44121

Text

2017 EST 226715—Estate of Azzie Lee Pugh. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed.
