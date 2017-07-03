Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, July 3, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226716
- Bond
- 1
- Date Died
- February 10, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Elizabeth K. Misko
343 Hamlet Hills #105Chagrin Falls OH 44023
Date Died :Friday, February 10, 2017
Applicant
Michelle M. Wangler
8250 Devon CourtChagrin Falls OH 44023
Applicant's Attorney
LYNCH & LYNCH
17477 Chillicothe Road
Chagrin Falls OH 44023
Fiduciary
Michelle M. Wangler
8250 Devon CourtChagrin Falls OH 44023
Fiduciary's Attorney
LYNCH & LYNCH
17477 Chillicothe Road
Chagrin Falls OH 44023
Text2017 EST 226716—Estate of Elizabeth K. Misko. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. M. J. D. Lynch, atty.
