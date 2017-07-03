Probate

Date Filed
Monday, July 3, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226716
Bond
1
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Elizabeth K. Misko
343 Hamlet Hills #105
Chagrin Falls OH 44023

Date Died :Friday, February 10, 2017

Applicant

Michelle M. Wangler
8250 Devon Court
Chagrin Falls OH 44023
Applicant's Attorney
Matthew Joseph Dumont Lynch
LYNCH & LYNCH
17477 Chillicothe Road
Chagrin Falls OH 44023

Fiduciary

Michelle M. Wangler
8250 Devon Court
Chagrin Falls OH 44023
Fiduciary's Attorney
Matthew Joseph Dumont Lynch
LYNCH & LYNCH
17477 Chillicothe Road
Chagrin Falls OH 44023

Text

2017 EST 226716—Estate of Elizabeth K. Misko. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. M. J. D. Lynch, atty.
