Probate

Date Filed
Monday, July 3, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226717
Bond
1
Date Died
May 22, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Arthur Lee Cobb
8100 Fenway Dr.
Parma OH 44129
Applicant's Attorney
David Robert Boldt
Kirner & Boldt Co., L.P.A.
8025 Corporate Cir
North Royalton OH 44133

Decedent

Lemmon Holt
7815 Parmaview Ln
Parma OH 44134

Date Died :Monday, May 22, 2017

Fiduciary

Arthur Lee Cobb
8100 Fenway Dr.
Parma OH 44129
Fiduciary's Attorney
David Robert Boldt
Kirner & Boldt Co., L.P.A.
8025 Corporate Cir
North Royalton OH 44133

Text

2017 EST 226717—Estate of Lemmon Holt. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. R. Boldt, atty.
