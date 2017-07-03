Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, July 3, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226717
- Bond
- 1
- Date Died
- May 22, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Arthur Lee Cobb
8100 Fenway Dr.Parma OH 44129
Applicant's Attorney
Kirner & Boldt Co., L.P.A.
8025 Corporate Cir
North Royalton OH 44133
Decedent
Lemmon Holt
7815 Parmaview LnParma OH 44134
Date Died :Monday, May 22, 2017
Fiduciary
Arthur Lee Cobb
8100 Fenway Dr.Parma OH 44129
Fiduciary's Attorney
Kirner & Boldt Co., L.P.A.
8025 Corporate Cir
North Royalton OH 44133
Text2017 EST 226717—Estate of Lemmon Holt. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. R. Boldt, atty.
