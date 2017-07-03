Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, July 3, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226725
- Date Died
- June 24, 2017
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGAug 17, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- RELPUB
Decedent
George J. Strbo
9505 N. Church Dr. #138Parma Heights OH 44130
Date Died :Saturday, June 24, 2017
Applicant
Tara J. Strbo
4048 Skyview Dr. #219Brunswick OH 44212
Text2017 EST 226725—Estate of George J. Strbo. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Aug. 17, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
