Probate

Date Filed
Monday, July 3, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226725
Date Died
June 24, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Aug 17, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
RELPUB

Decedent

George J. Strbo
9505 N. Church Dr. #138
Parma Heights OH 44130

Date Died :Saturday, June 24, 2017

Applicant

Tara J. Strbo
4048 Skyview Dr. #219
Brunswick OH 44212

Text

2017 EST 226725—Estate of George J. Strbo. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Aug. 17, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
