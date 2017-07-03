Probate

Date Filed
Monday, July 3, 2017
Case Number
2017MSC226729
Hearing
NAME CHANGE HEARING
Aug 15, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
CHGM

New Name

Thea Frances Bellar
52 Eldred Avenue
Bedford OH 44146

Old Name

Thea Frances Ganito-Bellar
52 Eldred Avenue
Bedford OH 44146

Applicant

Angela Alice Ganito-Bellar
52 Eldred Avenue
Bedford OH 44146

Text

2017 MSC 226729—Re: Thea Frances Ganito-Bellar. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Aug. 15, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
