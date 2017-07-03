Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, July 3, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017MSC226729
- Hearing
-
NAME CHANGE HEARINGAug 15, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- CHGM
New Name
Thea Frances Bellar
52 Eldred AvenueBedford OH 44146
Old Name
Thea Frances Ganito-Bellar
52 Eldred AvenueBedford OH 44146
Applicant
Angela Alice Ganito-Bellar
52 Eldred AvenueBedford OH 44146
Text2017 MSC 226729—Re: Thea Frances Ganito-Bellar. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Aug. 15, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
About your information and the public record.