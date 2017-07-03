Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, July 3, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226730
- Date Died
- June 9, 2017
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGAug 16, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- RELPUB
Applicant
Denise M. Lindsey
1377 West 116st, Apt. 6Cleveland OH 44102
Decedent
Eric Russell Lindsey
1377 West 116th Street, Apt. 6Cleveland OH 44102
Date Died :Friday, June 9, 2017
Text2017 EST 226730—Estate of Eric Russell Lindsey. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Aug. 16, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
