Probate

Date Filed
Monday, July 3, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226730
Date Died
June 9, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Aug 16, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
RELPUB

Applicant

Denise M. Lindsey
1377 West 116st, Apt. 6
Cleveland OH 44102

Decedent

Eric Russell Lindsey
1377 West 116th Street, Apt. 6
Cleveland OH 44102

Date Died :Friday, June 9, 2017

Text

2017 EST 226730—Estate of Eric Russell Lindsey. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Aug. 16, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
