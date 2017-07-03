Probate

Date Filed
Monday, July 3, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226732
Date Died
May 29, 2017
Filing Code
REL

Decedent

Leo Pinkard
15905 Dunbury Dr.
Maple Heights OH 44137

Date Died :Monday, May 29, 2017

Applicant

Lakenya Pinkard
4664 Beechgrove Ave.
Garfield Hts. OH 44125

Commissioner

Lakenya Pinkard
4664 Beechgrove Ave.
Garfield Hts. OH 44125

Text

2017 EST 226732—Estate of Leo Pinkard Jr. Application to relieve estate from administration filed.
