Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, July 3, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226732
- Date Died
- May 29, 2017
- Filing Code
- REL
Decedent
Leo Pinkard
15905 Dunbury Dr.Maple Heights OH 44137
Applicant
Lakenya Pinkard
4664 Beechgrove Ave.Garfield Hts. OH 44125
Commissioner
Lakenya Pinkard
4664 Beechgrove Ave.Garfield Hts. OH 44125
Text2017 EST 226732—Estate of Leo Pinkard Jr. Application to relieve estate from administration filed.
