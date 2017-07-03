Date Filed Monday, July 3, 2017 Case Number 2017EST226734 Date Died May 31, 2017 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Aug 15, 2017 10:00 AM Filing Code WRLPUB

Text 2017 EST 226734—Estate of Mary A. Neumann. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Aug. 15, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. F. E. Jochum, atty.