Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, July 3, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226734
- Date Died
- May 31, 2017
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGAug 15, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- WRLPUB
Applicant
Johanna Kinder
10216 Granger Road #281Garfield Heights OH 44125
Applicant's Attorney
F. Eric Jochum, Attorney at Law
7107 Wilson Mills Road
Gates Mills OH 44040
Decedent
Mary A. Neumann
4396 Ammon RoadSouth Euclid OH 44143
Date Died :Wednesday, May 31, 2017
Text2017 EST 226734—Estate of Mary A. Neumann. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Aug. 15, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. F. E. Jochum, atty.
