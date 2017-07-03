Probate

Date Filed
Monday, July 3, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226734
Date Died
May 31, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Aug 15, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
WRLPUB

Applicant

Johanna Kinder
10216 Granger Road #281
Garfield Heights OH 44125
Applicant's Attorney
Francis Eric Jochum
F. Eric Jochum, Attorney at Law
7107 Wilson Mills Road
Gates Mills OH 44040

Decedent

Mary A. Neumann
4396 Ammon Road
South Euclid OH 44143

Text

2017 EST 226734—Estate of Mary A. Neumann. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Aug. 15, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. F. E. Jochum, atty.
