Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, July 5, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226750
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $80,000.00
- Date Died
- June 17, 2017
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Linda Ann Fitzgerald
9627 Fernwood DriveOlmsted Falls OH 44138
Date Died :Saturday, June 17, 2017
Applicant
Judith Matej
8335 Bernice DriveStrongsville OH 44149
Applicant's Attorney
Valore & Gordillo, LLP
21055 Lorain Road
Cleveland OH 44126
Text2017 EST 226750—Estate of Linda Ann Fitzgerald. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $80,000.00. J. A. Valore, atty.
