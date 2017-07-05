Date Filed Wednesday, July 5, 2017 Case Number 2017EST226750 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $80,000.00 Date Died June 17, 2017 Filing Code ADM

Text 2017 EST 226750—Estate of Linda Ann Fitzgerald. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $80,000.00. J. A. Valore, atty.