Date Filed
Wednesday, July 5, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226750
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$80,000.00
Date Died
June 17, 2017
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Linda Ann Fitzgerald
9627 Fernwood Drive
Olmsted Falls OH 44138

Date Died :Saturday, June 17, 2017

Applicant

Judith Matej
8335 Bernice Drive
Strongsville OH 44149
Applicant's Attorney
Joseph Anthony Valore
Valore & Gordillo, LLP
21055 Lorain Road
Cleveland OH 44126

Text

2017 EST 226750—Estate of Linda Ann Fitzgerald. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $80,000.00. J. A. Valore, atty.
