Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, July 5, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD226760
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Aug 1, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Ward

Sada Scaggs
6899 Talbot Drive
Parma OH 44129

Applicant

Kathy Neczypor
3840 Blake Road
Seville OH 44273
Applicant's Attorney
Kathryn Theresa Joseph
Kathryn T. Joseph & Associates, Inc.
Executive Commons West
Pepper Pike OH 44122

Next of Kin

Gina Renee Scaggs-Landes
11046 Longhill Dr.
Pinellas Park FL 33782

Next of Kin

Miranda Lynn Kovac
5902 Bradley Ave.
Parma OH 44129

Next of Kin

Clayton Todd Scaggs
6899 Talbot Dr.
Parma OH 44129

Text

2017 GRD 226760—Re: Sada Scaggs. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Aug. 1, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. K. T. Joseph, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 