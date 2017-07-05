Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, July 5, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD226760
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGAug 1, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Ward
Sada Scaggs
6899 Talbot DriveParma OH 44129
Applicant
Kathy Neczypor
3840 Blake RoadSeville OH 44273
Applicant's Attorney
Kathryn T. Joseph & Associates, Inc.
Executive Commons West
Pepper Pike OH 44122
Next of Kin
Gina Renee Scaggs-Landes
11046 Longhill Dr.Pinellas Park FL 33782
Next of Kin
Miranda Lynn Kovac
5902 Bradley Ave.Parma OH 44129
Next of Kin
Clayton Todd Scaggs
6899 Talbot Dr.Parma OH 44129
Text2017 GRD 226760—Re: Sada Scaggs. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Aug. 1, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. K. T. Joseph, atty.
About your information and the public record.