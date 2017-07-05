Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, July 5, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226761
Bond
1
Date Died
June 26, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Michael D. Petrulak
8571 Wyatt Rd.
Broadview Heights OH 44147

Date Died :Monday, June 26, 2017

Fiduciary

Rose M. Carrabine
8571 Wyatt Road
Broadview Heights OH 44147
Fiduciary's Attorney
David Stanley Grendel
David S. Grendel
7111 Brecksville Road
Independence OH 44131

Text

2017 EST 226761—Estate of Michael D. Petrulak. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. S. Grendel, atty.
