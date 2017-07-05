Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, July 5, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226761
- Bond
- 1
- Date Died
- June 26, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Michael D. Petrulak
8571 Wyatt Rd.Broadview Heights OH 44147
Date Died :Monday, June 26, 2017
Fiduciary
Rose M. Carrabine
8571 Wyatt RoadBroadview Heights OH 44147
Fiduciary's Attorney
David S. Grendel
7111 Brecksville Road
Independence OH 44131
Text2017 EST 226761—Estate of Michael D. Petrulak. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. S. Grendel, atty.
