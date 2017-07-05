Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, July 5, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226764
- Date Died
- May 11, 2017
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGAug 9, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- ES6.4A
Decedent
Mihaljo D. Mesarovich
17461 Shelburne Rd.Cleveland Hts. OH 44118
Date Died :Thursday, May 11, 2017
Applicant
Sarah Lukwinski-Shemo
29425 Chagrin Blvd Suite 305Pepper Pike OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Kathryn T. Joseph & Associates, Inc.
29425 Chagrin Blvd. Suite 305
Pepper Pike OH 44122
Commissioner
Sarah Lukwinski-Shemo
29425 Chagrin Blvd. #305Pepper Pike OH 44122
Text2017 EST 226764—Estate of Mihaljo D. Mesarovich. Application for appointment of commissioner to report on the contents of a safe deposit box. Set for hearing Aug. 9, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. S. L. Lukwinski-Shemo, atty.
