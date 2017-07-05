Date Filed Wednesday, July 5, 2017 Case Number 2017EST226764 Date Died May 11, 2017 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Aug 9, 2017 9:30 AM Filing Code ES6.4A

Text 2017 EST 226764—Estate of Mihaljo D. Mesarovich. Application for appointment of commissioner to report on the contents of a safe deposit box. Set for hearing Aug. 9, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. S. L. Lukwinski-Shemo, atty.