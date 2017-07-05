Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, July 5, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226764
Date Died
May 11, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Aug 9, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
ES6.4A

Decedent

Mihaljo D. Mesarovich
17461 Shelburne Rd.
Cleveland Hts. OH 44118

Date Died :Thursday, May 11, 2017

Applicant

Sarah Lukwinski-Shemo
29425 Chagrin Blvd Suite 305
Pepper Pike OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Sarah Lynne Lukwinski-Shemo
Kathryn T. Joseph & Associates, Inc.
29425 Chagrin Blvd. Suite 305
Pepper Pike OH 44122

Commissioner

Sarah Lukwinski-Shemo
29425 Chagrin Blvd. #305
Pepper Pike OH 44122

Text

2017 EST 226764—Estate of Mihaljo D. Mesarovich. Application for appointment of commissioner to report on the contents of a safe deposit box. Set for hearing Aug. 9, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. S. L. Lukwinski-Shemo, atty.
