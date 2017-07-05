Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, July 5, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226766
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- February 3, 2016
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Willie J. Morris
17710 Notingham RoadCleveland OH 44119
Date Died :Wednesday, February 3, 2016
Applicant
Angela M. Johns
17710 Nottinghman Rd.Cleveland OH 44119
Text2017 EST 226766—Estate of Willie J. Morris. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00.
