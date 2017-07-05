Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, July 5, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226766
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
February 3, 2016
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Willie J. Morris
17710 Notingham Road
Cleveland OH 44119

Date Died :Wednesday, February 3, 2016

Applicant

Angela M. Johns
17710 Nottinghman Rd.
Cleveland OH 44119

Text

2017 EST 226766—Estate of Willie J. Morris. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00.
