Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, July 6, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226770
Date Died
March 11, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Joan Marie Smith
3107 Commonwealth Drive
Parma OH 44134

Applicant

Kathleen Karakul
654 Helen Avenue
Brunswick OH 44212
Applicant's Attorney
Daniel Patrick Lang
Daniel P. Lang, Esq. Co. LPA
5579 Pearl Rd Suite 203
Parma OH 44129

Fiduciary

Kathleen Karakul
654 Helen Avenue
Brunswick OH 44212
Fiduciary's Attorney
Daniel Patrick Lang
Daniel P. Lang, Esq. Co. LPA
5579 Pearl Rd Suite 203
Parma OH 44129

Text

2017 EST 226770—Estate of Joan Marie Smith. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. P. Lang, atty.
