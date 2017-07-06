Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, July 6, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226770
- Date Died
- March 11, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Joan Marie Smith
3107 Commonwealth DriveParma OH 44134
Date Died :Saturday, March 11, 2017
Applicant
Kathleen Karakul
654 Helen AvenueBrunswick OH 44212
Applicant's Attorney
Daniel P. Lang, Esq. Co. LPA
5579 Pearl Rd Suite 203
Parma OH 44129
Fiduciary
Kathleen Karakul
654 Helen AvenueBrunswick OH 44212
Fiduciary's Attorney
Daniel P. Lang, Esq. Co. LPA
5579 Pearl Rd Suite 203
Parma OH 44129
Text2017 EST 226770—Estate of Joan Marie Smith. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. P. Lang, atty.
