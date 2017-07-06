Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, July 6, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226777
- Date Died
- February 18, 2017
- Filing Code
- WRL
Decedent
Lucille M. Zahler
21800 Chardon RoadEuclid OH 44117
Date Died :Saturday, February 18, 2017
Commissioner
Sprios Gonakis
20050 Lakeshore Blvd.Euclid OH 44123
Applicant
Margaret M. Zahler
315 East 272nd StreetEuclid OH 44132
Applicant's Attorney
Spiros E. Gonakis Co., LPA
20050 Lake Shore Blvd
Euclid OH 44123
Text2017 EST 226777—Estate of Lucille M. Zahler. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. S. E. Gonakis, Jr., atty.
