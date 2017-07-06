Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, July 6, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226777
Date Died
February 18, 2017
Filing Code
WRL

Decedent

Lucille M. Zahler
21800 Chardon Road
Euclid OH 44117

Date Died :Saturday, February 18, 2017

Commissioner

Sprios Gonakis
20050 Lakeshore Blvd.
Euclid OH 44123

Applicant

Margaret M. Zahler
315 East 272nd Street
Euclid OH 44132
Applicant's Attorney
Spiros Emanuel Gonakis Jr.
Spiros E. Gonakis Co., LPA
20050 Lake Shore Blvd
Euclid OH 44123

Text

2017 EST 226777—Estate of Lucille M. Zahler. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. S. E. Gonakis, Jr., atty.
