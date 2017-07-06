Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, July 6, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226779
- Date Died
- May 5, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Theodore E. Wilkens
1013 Trevitt CircleEuclid OH 44143
Date Died :Friday, May 5, 2017
Applicant
Theodore Hoying
5576 Pointewood CourtGalena OH 43021
Applicant's Attorney
Harvey E. Tessler Esquire
562 wilkes lane
richmond heights OH 44143
Fiduciary
Theodore Hoying
5576 Pointewood CourtGalena OH 43021
Fiduciary's Attorney
Harvey E. Tessler Esquire
562 wilkes lane
richmond heights OH 44143
Text2017 EST 226779—Estate of Theodore E. Wilkens. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. H. E. Tessler, atty.
