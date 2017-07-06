Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, July 6, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226780
- Date Died
- June 3, 2017
- Filing Code
- WRELSUM
Applicant
Rebecca A. Miklavcic
Applicant's Attorney
John J. Urban Attorney at Law, Ltd
11221 Pearl Road
Strongsville OH 44136-3344
Decedent
Alaura M. Ziegler
5923 Clearview DriveParma Heights OH 44130
Date Died :Saturday, June 3, 2017
Text2017 EST 226780—Estate of Alaura M. Ziegler. Will probated. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. J. J. Urban, atty.
