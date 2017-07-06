Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, July 6, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226780
Date Died
June 3, 2017
Filing Code
WRELSUM

Applicant

Rebecca A. Miklavcic
Applicant's Attorney
John Joseph Urban
John J. Urban Attorney at Law, Ltd
11221 Pearl Road
Strongsville OH 44136-3344

Decedent

Alaura M. Ziegler
5923 Clearview Drive
Parma Heights OH 44130

Date Died :Saturday, June 3, 2017

Text

2017 EST 226780—Estate of Alaura M. Ziegler. Will probated. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. J. J. Urban, atty.
