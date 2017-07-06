Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, July 6, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226781
Date Died
June 2, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Amy C. Thome
301 E. North St.
Medina OH 44256
Applicant's Attorney
Donna Jean Ramsey-Caputo
Donna Ramsey-Caputo, LLC
11005 Pearl Rd., Suite 1
Strongsville OH 44136

Decedent

Walter A. Delong
8800 Fair Road
Strongsville OH 44136

Text

2017 EST 226781—Estate of Walter A. Delong. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. J. Ramsey-Caputo, atty.
