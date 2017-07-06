Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, July 6, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226781
- Date Died
- June 2, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Amy C. Thome
301 E. North St.Medina OH 44256
Applicant's Attorney
Donna Ramsey-Caputo, LLC
11005 Pearl Rd., Suite 1
Strongsville OH 44136
Decedent
Walter A. Delong
8800 Fair RoadStrongsville OH 44136
Text2017 EST 226781—Estate of Walter A. Delong. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. J. Ramsey-Caputo, atty.
