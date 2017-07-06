Date Filed Thursday, July 6, 2017 Case Number 2017EST226782 Date Died August 30, 2015 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Aug 14, 2017 10:00 AM Filing Code WRL

Text 2017 EST 226782—Estate of Dorothy L. McIntyre. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. Set for hearing Aug. 14, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.