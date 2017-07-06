Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, July 6, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226782
- Date Died
- August 30, 2015
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGAug 14, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- WRL
Decedent
Dorothy L. Mcintyre
3703 East 140th StreetCleveland OH 44120
Date Died :Sunday, August 30, 2015
Applicant
Dianne R. Mcintyre
3703 East 140th StreetCleveland OH 44120
Next of Kin
Donna M. Whyte
3733 Chelton RoadShaker Heights OH 44120
Text2017 EST 226782—Estate of Dorothy L. McIntyre. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. Set for hearing Aug. 14, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
