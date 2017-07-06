Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, July 6, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226782
Date Died
August 30, 2015
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Aug 14, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
WRL

Decedent

Dorothy L. Mcintyre
3703 East 140th Street
Cleveland OH 44120

Date Died :Sunday, August 30, 2015

Applicant

Dianne R. Mcintyre
3703 East 140th Street
Cleveland OH 44120

Next of Kin

Donna M. Whyte
3733 Chelton Road
Shaker Heights OH 44120

Text

2017 EST 226782—Estate of Dorothy L. McIntyre. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. Set for hearing Aug. 14, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 