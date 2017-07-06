Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, July 6, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226785
Date Died
January 19, 2017
Filing Code
RELSUM

Decedent

Shirley L. Bantum
3164 Essex Rd.
Cleveland Hts. OH 44118

Date Died :Thursday, January 19, 2017

Applicant

Derek J. Bantum
3164 Essex Rd.
Cleveland Hts. OH 44118
Applicant's Attorney
James David Kennedy
Dennis C. Jackson Co., L.P.A.
20 Eagle Valley Court
Broadview Hts. OH 44147

Text

2017 EST 226785—Estate of Shirley L. Bantum. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. J. D. Kennedy, atty.
