Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, July 6, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226785
- Date Died
- January 19, 2017
- Filing Code
- RELSUM
Decedent
Shirley L. Bantum
3164 Essex Rd.Cleveland Hts. OH 44118
Applicant
Derek J. Bantum
3164 Essex Rd.Cleveland Hts. OH 44118
Applicant's Attorney
Dennis C. Jackson Co., L.P.A.
20 Eagle Valley Court
Broadview Hts. OH 44147
Text2017 EST 226785—Estate of Shirley L. Bantum. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. J. D. Kennedy, atty.
