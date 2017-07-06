Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, July 6, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD226789
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Aug 1, 2017 11:00 AM
Filing Code
GD6

Board of Education

Cleveland Board Of Education

Ward

Adrienne Ward
1100 East 113 St.
Cleveland OH 44108

Applicant

Lavaunt Bates
1100 East 113 St.
Cleveland OH 44108

Text

2017 GRD 226789—Re: Adrienne Ward. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person filed. Set for hearing Aug. 1, 2017 at 11:00 a.m.
