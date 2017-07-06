Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, July 6, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD226789
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGAug 1, 2017 11:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD6
Board of Education
Cleveland Board Of Education
Ward
Adrienne Ward
1100 East 113 St.Cleveland OH 44108
Applicant
Lavaunt Bates
1100 East 113 St.Cleveland OH 44108
Text2017 GRD 226789—Re: Adrienne Ward. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person filed. Set for hearing Aug. 1, 2017 at 11:00 a.m.
