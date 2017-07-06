Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, July 6, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226790
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$20,000.00
Date Died
May 31, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Jessie C. Roberson
8199 N. Coolville Rdg Road
Athens OH 45701
Applicant's Attorney
Jessie Clyde Roberson Jr.
Ohio University
330 Copeland Hall
Athens OH 45701

Decedent

Dortha Mae Fern Roberson
3364 Ashby Rd.
Shaker Heights OH 44120

Text

2017 EST 226790—Estate of Dortha Mae Fern Roberson. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $20,000.00. J. C. Roberson, Jr., atty.
