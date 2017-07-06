Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, July 6, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226790
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $20,000.00
- Date Died
- May 31, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Jessie C. Roberson
8199 N. Coolville Rdg RoadAthens OH 45701
Applicant's Attorney
Ohio University
330 Copeland Hall
Athens OH 45701
Decedent
Dortha Mae Fern Roberson
3364 Ashby Rd.Shaker Heights OH 44120
Date Died :Wednesday, May 31, 2017
Text2017 EST 226790—Estate of Dortha Mae Fern Roberson. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $20,000.00. J. C. Roberson, Jr., atty.
