Date Filed Thursday, July 6, 2017 Case Number 2017EST226790 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $20,000.00 Date Died May 31, 2017 Filing Code AD2

Text 2017 EST 226790—Estate of Dortha Mae Fern Roberson. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $20,000.00. J. C. Roberson, Jr., atty.