Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, July 6, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226794
Date Died
April 30, 2017
Filing Code
EWP

Applicant

Maggie C. Conley
16802 Langly Avenue
Cleveland OH 44128
Applicant's Attorney
Megan Amber Shero-Cuiffo
Kelley & Ferraro
2200 Key Tower
Cleveland OH 44114

Decedent

Thurman Conley
16802 Langly Avenue
Cleveland OH 44128

Text

2017 EST 226794—Estate of Thurman Conley. Will probated. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. M. A. Shero-Cuiffo, atty.
