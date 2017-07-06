Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, July 6, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226794
- Date Died
- April 30, 2017
- Filing Code
- EWP
Applicant
Maggie C. Conley
16802 Langly AvenueCleveland OH 44128
Applicant's Attorney
Kelley & Ferraro
2200 Key Tower
Cleveland OH 44114
Decedent
Thurman Conley
16802 Langly AvenueCleveland OH 44128
Date Died :Sunday, April 30, 2017
Text2017 EST 226794—Estate of Thurman Conley. Will probated. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. M. A. Shero-Cuiffo, atty.
About your information and the public record.