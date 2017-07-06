Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, July 6, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226796
- Date Died
- June 15, 2016
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGAug 14, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- WRL
Applicant
Marie E. Foster
14609 Ohio AvenueCleveland OH 44128
Applicant's Attorney
David Rowthorn LLC
820 West Superior Ave. #240
Cleveland OH 44113
Decedent
Fred Brooks Foster
14609 Ohio AvenueCleveland OH 44128
Date Died :Wednesday, June 15, 2016
Text2017 EST 226796—Estate of Fred Brooks Foster Sr. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. Set for hearing Aug. 14, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. D. L. Rowthorn, atty.
