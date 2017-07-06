Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, July 6, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226796
Date Died
June 15, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Aug 14, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
WRL

Applicant

Marie E. Foster
14609 Ohio Avenue
Cleveland OH 44128
Applicant's Attorney
David Lawrence Rowthorn
David Rowthorn LLC
820 West Superior Ave. #240
Cleveland OH 44113

Decedent

Fred Brooks Foster
14609 Ohio Avenue
Cleveland OH 44128

Text

2017 EST 226796—Estate of Fred Brooks Foster Sr. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. Set for hearing Aug. 14, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. D. L. Rowthorn, atty.
