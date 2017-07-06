Date Filed Thursday, July 6, 2017 Case Number 2017EST226796 Date Died June 15, 2016 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Aug 14, 2017 9:00 AM Filing Code WRL

Text 2017 EST 226796—Estate of Fred Brooks Foster Sr. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. Set for hearing Aug. 14, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. D. L. Rowthorn, atty.