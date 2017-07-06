Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, July 6, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226797
Date Died
November 29, 2014
Filing Code
COTWOA

Decedent

Fred J. Roth
3966 East 55th Street
Newburgh Heights OH 44105

Date Died :Saturday, November 29, 2014

Applicant

James E. Tavens
23611 Chagrin Blvd., Suite 212
Beachwood OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
James Edward Tavens
The Law Office of James E. Tavens Co LPA
23611 Chagrin Blvd
Beachwood OH 44122

Text

2017 EST 226797—Estate of Fred J. Roth. Certificate of transfer without administration filed. J. E. Tavens, atty.
