Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, July 6, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226797
- Filing Code
- COTWOA
Decedent
Fred J. Roth
3966 East 55th StreetNewburgh Heights OH 44105
Date Died :Saturday, November 29, 2014
Applicant
James E. Tavens
23611 Chagrin Blvd., Suite 212Beachwood OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
The Law Office of James E. Tavens Co LPA
23611 Chagrin Blvd
Beachwood OH 44122
Text2017 EST 226797—Estate of Fred J. Roth. Certificate of transfer without administration filed. J. E. Tavens, atty.
