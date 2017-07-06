Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, July 6, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226798
- Date Died
- March 26, 2017
- Filing Code
- EWP
Decedent
Betty L. Wittine
686 Monticello PlaceS. Euclid OH 44143
Date Died :Sunday, March 26, 2017
Applicant
Stephanie White
8738 S. Spring Valley Park Dr.Chagrin Falls OH 44023
Applicant's Attorney
Hallett Legal Group, LLC
35651 Detroit Road
Avon OH 44011
Text2017 EST 226798—Estate of Betty L. Wittine. Will probated. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. M. H. Hallett, atty.
