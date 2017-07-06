Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, July 6, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226798
Date Died
March 26, 2017
Filing Code
EWP

Decedent

Betty L. Wittine
686 Monticello Place
S. Euclid OH 44143

Date Died :Sunday, March 26, 2017

Applicant

Stephanie White
8738 S. Spring Valley Park Dr.
Chagrin Falls OH 44023
Applicant's Attorney
Matthew Harkins Hallett
Hallett Legal Group, LLC
35651 Detroit Road
Avon OH 44011

Text

2017 EST 226798—Estate of Betty L. Wittine. Will probated. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. M. H. Hallett, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 