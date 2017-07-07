Probate

Date Filed
Friday, July 7, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226800
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
May 4, 2016
Filing Code
AWDASB

Decedent

Albert A. Cruzat
16101 Fantasia Lane
Huntington Beach CA 92649

Date Died :Wednesday, May 4, 2016

Fiduciary

Willard E. Bartel
Fiduciary's Attorney
Willard Edward Bartel
Miller Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115

Text

2017 EST 226800—Estate of Albert A. Cruzat. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. W. E. Bartel, atty.
