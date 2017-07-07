Date Filed Friday, July 7, 2017 Case Number 2017EST226800 Bond 1 Bond Status POST Bond Amount $10,000.00 Date Died May 4, 2016 Filing Code AWDASB

Text 2017 EST 226800—Estate of Albert A. Cruzat. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. W. E. Bartel, atty.