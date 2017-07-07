Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, July 7, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226802
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- December 27, 2007
- Filing Code
- AWDASB
Fiduciary
David C. Peebles
1422 Euclid Ave Suite 800Cleveland OH 44115
Fiduciary's Attorney
Miller, Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115
Decedent
Vicente Nuncio
1411 Christine St.Houston TX 77017
Text2017 EST 226802—Estate of Vicente Nuncio. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. D. C. Peebles, atty.
