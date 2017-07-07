Date Filed Friday, July 7, 2017 Case Number 2017EST226802 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $10,000.00 Date Died December 27, 2007 Filing Code AWDASB

Text 2017 EST 226802—Estate of Vicente Nuncio. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. D. C. Peebles, atty.