Probate

Date Filed
Friday, July 7, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226803
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
July 1, 2013
Filing Code
AWDASB

Fiduciary

Willard E. Bartel
Fiduciary's Attorney
Willard Edward Bartel
Miller Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115

Decedent

Frederick R. Kendall
606 Wall St., Room 138
Valparaiso IN 46383

Text

2017 EST 226803—Estate of Frederick R. Kendall. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. W. E. Bartel, atty.
