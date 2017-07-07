Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, July 7, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226803
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- POST
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- July 1, 2013
- Filing Code
- AWDASB
Fiduciary
Willard E. Bartel
Fiduciary's Attorney
Miller Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115
Decedent
Frederick R. Kendall
606 Wall St., Room 138Valparaiso IN 46383
Date Died :Monday, July 1, 2013
Text2017 EST 226803—Estate of Frederick R. Kendall. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. W. E. Bartel, atty.
About your information and the public record.