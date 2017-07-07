Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, July 7, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226806
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- October 18, 2016
- Filing Code
- AWDASB
Fiduciary
Willard E. Bartel
Fiduciary's Attorney
Miller Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115
Decedent
Agustin Farina
7016 Ave IHouston TX 77011
Text2017 EST 226806—Estate of Agustin Farina Jr. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. W. E. Bartel, atty.
