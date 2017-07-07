Probate

Date Filed
Friday, July 7, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226806
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
October 18, 2016
Filing Code
AWDASB

Fiduciary

Willard E. Bartel
Fiduciary's Attorney
Willard Edward Bartel
Miller Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115

Decedent

Agustin Farina
7016 Ave I
Houston TX 77011

Date Died :Tuesday, October 18, 2016

Text

2017 EST 226806—Estate of Agustin Farina Jr. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. W. E. Bartel, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 