Probate

Date Filed
Friday, July 7, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226808
Date Died
November 5, 2016
Filing Code
REL

Decedent

Joann C. Mitchell
37100 Chagrin Boulevard
Moreland Hills OH 44022

Date Died :Saturday, November 5, 2016

Applicant

Polly Jo Mitchell
29000 Jackson Road
Chagrin Falls OH 44022
Applicant's Attorney
Bradley Aaron Somogyi
Budish, Solomon, Steiner & Peck Ltd
23240 Chagrin Blvd
Beachwood OH 44122

Text

2017 EST 226808—Estate of Joann C. Mitchell. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. B. A. Somogyi, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 