Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, July 7, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226808
- Date Died
- November 5, 2016
- Filing Code
- REL
Decedent
Joann C. Mitchell
37100 Chagrin BoulevardMoreland Hills OH 44022
Date Died :Saturday, November 5, 2016
Applicant
Polly Jo Mitchell
29000 Jackson RoadChagrin Falls OH 44022
Applicant's Attorney
Budish, Solomon, Steiner & Peck Ltd
23240 Chagrin Blvd
Beachwood OH 44122
Text2017 EST 226808—Estate of Joann C. Mitchell. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. B. A. Somogyi, atty.
About your information and the public record.