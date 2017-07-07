Probate

Date Filed
Friday, July 7, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD226809
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Aug 1, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Applicant

Edigijus Marcinkevicius
Applicant's Attorney
Algis Sirvaitis
Algis Sirvaitis & Associates
880 East 185th Street
Cleveland OH 44119-2797

Next of Kin

Clyde Tyrone Coleman
19694 Dell Drive
Strongsville OH 44149

Ward

Clyde Tyrone Coleman
4320 Bluestone Road
South Euclid OH 44121

Text

2017 GRD 226809—Re: Clyde Tyrone Coleman Jr. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Aug. 1, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. A. Sirvaitis, atty.
