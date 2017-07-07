Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, July 7, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD226809
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGAug 1, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Applicant
Edigijus Marcinkevicius
Applicant's Attorney
Algis Sirvaitis & Associates
880 East 185th Street
Cleveland OH 44119-2797
Next of Kin
Clyde Tyrone Coleman
19694 Dell DriveStrongsville OH 44149
Ward
Clyde Tyrone Coleman
4320 Bluestone RoadSouth Euclid OH 44121
Text2017 GRD 226809—Re: Clyde Tyrone Coleman Jr. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Aug. 1, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. A. Sirvaitis, atty.
