Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, July 7, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017MSC226812
- Hearing
-
NAME CHANGE HEARINGAug 18, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- CHGA
Old Name
Johnathan Benny Borden-Smith
1422 Som Center Road, Apt. 314Mayfield Hts. OH 44124
Old Name's Attorney
Peter F. Shenyey
20599 Almar
Cleveland OH 44122
New Name
Johnathan Benny Borden
1422 Som Center Road, Apt. 314Mayfield Hts. OH 44124
Text2017 MSC 226812—Re: Johnathan Benny Borden-Smith. Application for name change filed. Set for hearing Aug. 18, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. P. F. Shenyey, atty.
