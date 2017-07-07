Probate

Date Filed
Friday, July 7, 2017
Case Number
2017MSC226812
Hearing
NAME CHANGE HEARING
Aug 18, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
CHGA

Old Name

Johnathan Benny Borden-Smith
1422 Som Center Road, Apt. 314
Mayfield Hts. OH 44124
Old Name's Attorney
Peter Francis Shenyey
Peter F. Shenyey
20599 Almar
Cleveland OH 44122

New Name

Johnathan Benny Borden
1422 Som Center Road, Apt. 314
Mayfield Hts. OH 44124

Text

2017 MSC 226812—Re: Johnathan Benny Borden-Smith. Application for name change filed. Set for hearing Aug. 18, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. P. F. Shenyey, atty.
