Probate

Date Filed
Friday, July 7, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226815
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$60,000.00
Date Died
September 19, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Joseph T. Burke
21300 Lorain Road
Fairview Park OH 44126
Applicant's Attorney
Joseph Timothy Burke
Polito Rodstrom Burke LLP
21300 Lorain Rd.
Fairview Park OH 44126

Decedent

Patricia R. Schiff
30344 Lorain Road, Apt. 141
North Olmsted OH 44070

Date Died :Monday, September 19, 2016

Applicant

Blair L. Schiff
3848 Cakvert Street Nw
Washington DC 20007
Applicant's Attorney
Joseph Timothy Burke
Polito Rodstrom Burke LLP
21300 Lorain Rd.
Fairview Park OH 44126

Text

2017 EST 226815—Estate of Patricia R. Schiff. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $60,000.00. J. T. Burke, atty.
