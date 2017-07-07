Date Filed Friday, July 7, 2017 Case Number 2017EST226815 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $60,000.00 Date Died September 19, 2016 Filing Code AD2

Text 2017 EST 226815—Estate of Patricia R. Schiff. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $60,000.00. J. T. Burke, atty.