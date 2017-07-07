Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, July 7, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226815
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $60,000.00
- Date Died
- September 19, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Joseph T. Burke
21300 Lorain RoadFairview Park OH 44126
Applicant's Attorney
Polito Rodstrom Burke LLP
21300 Lorain Rd.
Fairview Park OH 44126
Decedent
Patricia R. Schiff
30344 Lorain Road, Apt. 141North Olmsted OH 44070
Date Died :Monday, September 19, 2016
Applicant
Blair L. Schiff
3848 Cakvert Street NwWashington DC 20007
Applicant's Attorney
Polito Rodstrom Burke LLP
21300 Lorain Rd.
Fairview Park OH 44126
Text2017 EST 226815—Estate of Patricia R. Schiff. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $60,000.00. J. T. Burke, atty.
