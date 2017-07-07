Probate

Date Filed
Friday, July 7, 2017
Case Number
2017MSC226816
Hearing
NAME CHANGE HEARING
Aug 21, 2017 2:15 AM
Filing Code
CHGM

New Name

Tavonte Deshawn Bankston
10907 Wade Park
Cleveland OH 44106

Applicant

Robert Bankston
8656 S. 86th Avenue, Building 5, Apartment 215
Justice IL 60458

Old Name

Tavonte Deshawn Bogan
10907 Wade Park
Cleveland OH 44106

Text

2017 MSC 226816—Re: Tavonte Deshawn Bogan. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Aug. 21, 2017 at 2:15 p.m.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 