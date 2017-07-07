Date Filed Friday, July 7, 2017 Case Number 2017MSC226816 Hearing NAME CHANGE HEARING Aug 21, 2017 2:15 AM Filing Code CHGM

Text 2017 MSC 226816—Re: Tavonte Deshawn Bogan. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Aug. 21, 2017 at 2:15 p.m.