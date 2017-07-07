Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, July 7, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017MSC226816
- Hearing
-
NAME CHANGE HEARINGAug 21, 2017 2:15 AM
- Filing Code
- CHGM
New Name
Tavonte Deshawn Bankston
10907 Wade ParkCleveland OH 44106
Applicant
Robert Bankston
8656 S. 86th Avenue, Building 5, Apartment 215Justice IL 60458
Old Name
Tavonte Deshawn Bogan
10907 Wade ParkCleveland OH 44106
Text2017 MSC 226816—Re: Tavonte Deshawn Bogan. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Aug. 21, 2017 at 2:15 p.m.
About your information and the public record.