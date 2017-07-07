Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, July 7, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226817
- Date Died
- June 1, 2017
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Robert C. Mccreery
1843 Hampton RoadRocky River OH 44116
Applicant's Attorney
Linda Garrett Beebe
19111 Detroit Rd.
Rocky River OH 44116
Decedent
Maryann Hackenburg
1843 Hampton RoadRocky River OH 44116
Date Died :Thursday, June 1, 2017
Fiduciary
Robert C. Mccreery
1843 Hampton RoadRocky River OH 44116
Fiduciary's Attorney
Linda Garrett Beebe
19111 Detroit Rd.
Rocky River OH 44116
Text2017 EST 226817—Estate of Maryann Hackenburg. Application to administer estate filed. L. G. Beebe, atty.
