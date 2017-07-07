Probate

Date Filed
Friday, July 7, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226818
Date Died
May 24, 2017
Filing Code
WRL

Decedent

Cynthia Hitch
15019 Montrose Ave.
Cleveland OH 44111

Date Died :Wednesday, May 24, 2017

Applicant

Kimberly A. Metzger
110 Meghans Lane
Boston Heights OH 44236
Applicant's Attorney
Derek Nels Rodstrom
Polito Rodstrom Burke LLP
21300 Lorain Rd.
Fairview Park OH 44126

Text

2017 EST 226818—Estate of Cynthia Hitch. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. D. N. Rodstrom, atty.
