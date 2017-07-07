Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, July 7, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226818
- Date Died
- May 24, 2017
- Filing Code
- WRL
Decedent
Cynthia Hitch
15019 Montrose Ave.Cleveland OH 44111
Date Died :Wednesday, May 24, 2017
Applicant
Kimberly A. Metzger
110 Meghans LaneBoston Heights OH 44236
Applicant's Attorney
Polito Rodstrom Burke LLP
21300 Lorain Rd.
Fairview Park OH 44126
Text2017 EST 226818—Estate of Cynthia Hitch. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. D. N. Rodstrom, atty.
About your information and the public record.